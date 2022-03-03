Located at 801 Sligo Ave., Artspace Silver Spring Arts Campus includes 7,500 square feet of communal space in the former police station, which was built in 1962 and closed in 2013. The police station’s original white brick facade was incorporated into the new design by BKV, which has a two-story lobby along Sligo Avenue with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The lobby, which has 20-foot-high ceilings, will function as a public gallery to showcase work created by resident artists and includes polished concrete floors and built-in seating nooks. The main building also includes a private meeting room, private artist studios and communal studios that can be rented.

The 68 affordable rental units include one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans in two buildings. The F-shaped design of the buildings creates a plaza near the lobby and a private courtyard at the center of the campus. In addition, there are 11 mixed-income rental townhouses in the community, each with a deck overlooking the courtyards and a private garage.

The apartments have wide doors and nine-foot-high ceilings to accommodate large canvases or other art supplies. Apartment features include flooring that resembles hardwood, stainless-steel appliances and an in-unit washer and dryer. Some units include a balcony.

The apartments and townhouses range from 571 to 1,675 square feet. While applicants are not required to be artists, there is a preference given to artists.

Applicants must meet income limits that range from 30 percent to 60 percent of area median income, which is $129,000 for a family of four. The income limits vary by the number of people in the household.