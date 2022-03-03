Markets typically shrug off geopolitical tensions, but stocks have been gyrating in tandem with each headline since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s role as one of the world’s biggest energy producers means that the impacts of sanctions, and Russia’s array of possible responses, could trickle through the economy, further fueling inflation that has already surged to a 40-year high.

Oil prices were pushed to dizzying heights Thursday as investors maneuvered around Russian products. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, reached $116 per barrel in premarket trading for the first time since 2008. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading near $117 per barrel, its highest level since 2013.

Aluminum, nickel and wheat — other exports tied to Russia and Ukraine — have also been boosted to fresh multiyear highs as tensions mount.

This week, the U.S. government and its European allies introduced sweeping penalties that banned all people in the United States and the European Union from trading with Russia’s central bank. The sanctions also apply to Russia’s Finance Ministry and its sovereign wealth fund. In recent days, officials have also moved to bar several major Russian banks from SWIFT (a global monetary transfer service), crack down on Russian oligarchs and prevent Russia’s central bank from bailing out the domestic economy.

Other costs are piling up: 33 countries, including the United States, Canada and European Union members, have closed their airspace to Russian planes — a move that Russia has reciprocated and that is likely to jack up travel costs.

International sports organizations have been severing ties with Russia and stripping the country of the right to hold major events. Auto giants such as Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have halted exports to Russia, while home-furnishing giant Ikea said Thursday that it would close its Russian stores, pause production in the country and stop exporting goods there.

The value of the ruble plunged to less than 1 U.S. cent this week as Russia felt the full weight of the sanctions. The Bank of Russia has kept the country’s stock market closed for several days in an effort to stanch the flow of money out of its economy, which was already showing signs of severe distress before the new measures were implemented. Last week, as the incursion into Ukraine unfolded, Moscow’s MOEX index endured one of the steepest equity crashes in stock market history.