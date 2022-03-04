“I walked into it and I said, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen anything like this,' ” said Hatfield, a former commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a former chief of staff to the U.S. House Democratic majority whip and a former chief of staff to the Senate Democratic deputy majority whip. “What it reminds me of — and why I didn’t change it very much — is it is sort of the old curiosity shop meets the modern world.”

Much like the two-level unit, the Blaine Mansion Condominium building is a blend of old and new.

The Blaine Mansion is one of the last of the great 19th-century mansions remaining near Dupont Circle. The house was built circa 1882 for James G. Blaine, a former speaker of the House, a former U.S. senator, a two-time U.S. secretary of state and a three-time presidential candidate. Blaine, a Republican, lived in the house for less than a year before renting it out. George Westinghouse, the inventor, owned it for a time. Later the house was divided into rental apartments. During World War II, it was the headquarters of the Civilian Defense Office. By 1955, it was the home of the United Nations Information Center.

In 2006, John R. Phillips, a partner in the law firm of Phillips & Cohen, purchased the Blaine Mansion, where the firm is a tenant.

Phillips, who later became President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Italy and San Marino, spent $20 million renovating and modernizing the property, attaching a six-story residential building to the mansion and adding a parking garage. The five-unit condominium building opened in 2009.

Hatfield is only the second owner of the condo. The original owner, Reid “Sam” Dunn, was an architect on the project.

The moment you walk into the apartment you are struck by the two levels of wood bookshelves that fill the space and the wood-burning fireplace surrounded by chamois-colored tile. But as you enter the space, the floor-to-ceiling glass with sweeping views of Dupont Circle is what draws your eye.

“When the sun goes down and the moon shines through the floor-to-ceiling windows, it’s gorgeous,” Hatfield said.

Almost overlooked is the wood lattice across the ceiling. The lattice drops down a few feet from the ceiling, which has been painted white.

“When I first moved in here, a friend of mine from Chicago came [to visit]," Hatfield said. “She looked up, and she said, ‘You know the coolest thing about this [condo] is you have this whole airy, open feel from down here to the ceiling and then you have the [skylight].’ But, she said, ‘the lattice is what makes it.’ And we looked at each other and said, ‘It’s probably the least expensive thing in the unit, but it really looks cool.’ It keeps it from looking industrial and more, like I said, modern-day, old curiosity shop.”

Hatfield said the previous owner entertained large gatherings in the condo, pushing the furniture aside to create an open space on the main floor. To store everyone’s coats, Dunn created a massive coat closet under the stairs — one of many creative storage solutions he devised in the unit.

The main level has a kitchen that opens to one of the unit’s two balconies. The second floor has the owner’s suite with an en suite bathroom, a walk-in closet and the other balcony. The upper level also has a second bedroom, another bathroom, a sitting area and a space that can be used as a study or exercise room. The unit comes with a parking space in the garage.

One of the things that Hatfield likes best about the condo is its convenient location. Nine restaurants are within walking distance. A CVS is across the street. His bank is nearby. The Dupont Circle Metro station is steps away. Whole Foods is just down P Street, and a Sunday farmers market is a few blocks away, as are the Phillips Collection and two bookstores: Second Story Books and Kramers. And then there are all the embassies along Massachusetts Avenue.

The two-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,000-square-foot condo is listed at $2.2 million. The monthly condo fee is $1,647. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

2000 Massachusetts Ave. NW, R-4, Washington, D.C.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/4

Approximate square-footage: 2,000

Condo fee: $1,647 monthly

Open house: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Features: The two-level condo has floor-to-ceiling glass with sweeping views of Dupont Circle. Wood bookshelves and wood lattice on the ceiling add warmth to the modern apartment. The fireplace on the main level is wood-burning. The unit has two balconies and a parking space in the garage.