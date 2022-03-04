Commodities prices jumped as Russian forces rolled into Ukraine and attacked a nuclear power plant. Chicago wheat futures soared 40 percent — the most ever — and aluminum reached an all-time high on the London Metal Exchange. By Friday, Brent crude oil and West Texas Intermediate were trading at $118 and $115 a barrel, respectively.
“That’s what we’re all sorting through, which is, how long does this oil price spike last?” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Will it affect consumer spending? Will it affect consumer confidence and change behavior?”
Mounting financial sanctions against Russia also forced exchanges to act. S&P Dow Jones Indices said it will remove all stocks listed and/or domiciled in Russia from its standard equity indexes before markets open Wednesday, following similar moves by MSCI and FTSE Russell. Trading on Russia-focused exchange-traded funds was halted on the New York Stock Exchange.
Investors who had feared the Federal Reserve would soon raise interest rates by a half-point — the most in more than two decades — were reassured when Chair Jerome H. Powell told the House Financial Services Committee he was “inclined to propose and support a 25 basis-point rate hike” later this month, though he said the central bank would consider more aggressive tightening if inflation doesn’t cool soon.
U.S. payrolls climbed 678,000 in February, though wage growth was flat. The labor force participation rate for women ages 25 to 54 dropped for the first time in five months, while men in the same age range saw their participation rate continue to get closer to its pre-pandemic level.
Thursday’s data for the consumer price index, a key gauge of U.S. inflation, is expected to show that year-over-year inflation in February accelerated to nearly 8 percent.
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.3.75 percent and 0.687 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction $34 billion in 10-year notes Wednesday, and four- and eight-week bills the next day.