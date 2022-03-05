In a call over Zoom attended by more than 280 members of the U.S. Senate and House, Zelensky described “the urgent need” for more military support and humanitarian aid. The call came after the Biden administration this week requested $10 billion in aid for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president’s message was “close the skies or give us planes,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said in a statement after the call, which lasted just under an hour.
A no-fly zone in Ukraine enforced by NATO warplanes is widely regarded as a risky escalation, and Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that such a step would be regarded as an act of war.
Zelensky also asked U.S. lawmakers for help with another way to limit the damage from Russia’s devastating aerial bombing raids: more planes for Ukraine.
“His main ask was for the U.S. to allow Poland and Romania to transfer Soviet era jets to #Ukraine, and for the U.S. to compensate by giving more advanced planes to those two NATO allies,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) said in a post.
He is standing strong, but pleaded for more help. Planes, oil embargo, continued military aid.
Zelensky was making “a desperate plea” for Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to his country, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement after the call. The senator said he would help the Biden administration with the request.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in a post called on NATO to “immediately facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft from Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to Ukraine.”
Zelensky spoke to the lawmakers from a desk and chair in a well-lit room, with the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag behind him — a change from some recent interviews in which the president appeared to be in a dark underground bunker.
But the security threats remained, and Ukraine’s ambassador asked the U.S. lawmakers not to share details of the meeting on social media until it was over, according to an after-meeting post from Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.). Phillips slammed two senators — Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) — for sharing screenshots of the Zoom call while it was still going on.
Zelensky also emphasized that cutting off purchases of Russian oil and gas worldwide could be a sanction “even more powerful than SWIFT,” according to a post from Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska). Zelensky was referring to the critical interbank financial messaging system from which Russia was banned after the invasion.
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) said lawmakers should approve the aid quickly.
“We must provide the Ukrainian people with the support they need in the face of this illegal invasion,” Quigley said.
Zelensky said at end of the meeting: “We are all one big army now. The Ukrainian people are the embodiment of unity for democracy for the whole world now,” according to a post from Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.).
In a demonstration of congressional support for Ukraine, its ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, attended President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday and received a standing ovation when the president pointed her out.
Ukrainian parliament member Oleksandra Ustinova also met with U.S. senators last week to push for more sanctions immediately if Ukraine is to resist Russian attacks.