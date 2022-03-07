Fears of a possible energy crisis could portend a volatile week for the stock market.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down roughly 400 points, or 1.2 percent, in late morning trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dumped 1.5 percent while the broader S&P 500 shed 1.3 percent.
Investors flocked to so-called safe haven assets like gold and silver, which were up 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. Government bonds, another safe haven, were also boosted Monday morning. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up 0.05 percent to 1.773 percent. (Bond yields move inversely to prices)
Cboe’s volatility index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” jumped 11 percent Monday; it’s climbed 100 percent since the beginning of the year.
Global markets also took a hit Monday, with Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 falling 1.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, and the benchmark Stoxx 600 index down 0.8 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index tanked 3.9 percent and Japan’s Nikkei erased 2.9 percent.
Oil prices reached 13-year highs on Monday as it appeared increasingly likely that international sanctions would not spare Russia’s energy industry. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading up 3.3 percent to $122 a barrel after having swelled past $130. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, was up 1.4 percent, at $117.13.
The upward march in oil prices have already inflated what drivers in the U.S. pay at the pump. The national average gas price stood at $4 per gallon Monday morning, up 40 cents over the past week.
U.S. officials are looking for ways to take the pressure off global energy markets, although analysts warn there is no supplier that could easily supplant Russia. Negotiators from the U.S., Russia and China have been working on a renewed Iran nuclear deal that could return Iranian crude oil to the markets. And a group of senior U.S. officials flew to Venezuela on Saturday to discuss that nation’s oil exports, The Washington Post reported.