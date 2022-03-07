For example, the three-level townhouse at 8 Benton Court in Sterling in Loudoun County is priced at $349,900. Monthly homeowner’s association dues are $106 and annual property taxes are $3,372. The homeowner’s association fee includes community amenities such as swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, walking paths and common-area maintenance along with trash and snow removal.
Built in 1983, the townhouse is part of the Countryside community and has seven shopping centers within three miles, including some within walking distance. The Algonkian Regional Park is approximately four miles from the townhouse. Routes 7 and 28 and the Dulles Toll Road are nearby.
The 1,088-square-foot townhouse has three levels with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main level has new laminate flooring, a bay window in the kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs are two bedrooms and one full bathroom. The second full bathroom is on the lower level, which has a family room with space for an office, a workshop or exercise room, and a walkout through sliding glass doors onto a deck. The fenced backyard includes a storage shed. The townhouse includes an assigned parking space.
Assigned schools include Countryside Elementary, River Bend Middle and Potomac Falls High. All three schools are rated average by GreatSchools.org compared to other schools in Virginia.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agents Cynthia Lehman with Samson Properties at 703-587-7307 or Bethany Durham with Samson Properties at 703-203-3918.