The community is situated on 10 acres just a few minutes’ walk from the Rippon station on Virginia Railway Express’s Fredericksburg Line, which has stops in Prince William, Fairfax and Arlington counties, and Alexandria, on the way to D.C.

“That’s the reason we’re here,” Gould said. “That’s the reason the parcel of land was picked” — access to public transportation. “VRE is the amenity.”

This part of Prince William County also has much to offer nature lovers. Lennar at Rippon Landing is near Featherstone National Wildlife Refuge and Occoquan Bay, where the Occoquan River joins the Potomac. And, not far away, Neabsco Regional Park’s outdoor attractions include the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk through a wetland preserve and Rippon Landing Neighborhood Park.

The Rippon Landing condos come in two models: Brighton II and Chatham II. Both models have four levels and a one-vehicle garage, with enough driveway space to park a second vehicle.

The Brighton II has three bedrooms, three bathrooms (including a half-bath) and 1,843 square feet of floor space. The four levels, from the ground up, are: the garage; the open-concept main level, with the kitchen and island, a breakfast area, a great room and a half-bath; a bedroom level with two bedrooms and a bathroom; and the owner’s bedroom suite with en suite bathroom and a laundry. Prices start in the $470,000s.

The slightly larger Chatham II has three bedrooms, four bathrooms (including two half-baths) and 2,226 square feet. The configuration is similar to the Brighton II’s, but the Chatham II comes standard with a den and a half-bath, on the ground level, along with the garage. The open-concept main level has the kitchen and island, a great room, a half-bath and enough space for a small dining table. On the two bedroom levels, the Chatham has essentially what the Brighton has. Most Chatham II units have fireplaces. Prices start in the $510,000s.

Units at Lennar at Rippon Landing come with interiors painted a neutral light gray. “It’s a blank canvas so [buyers] can make it their own once they move in,” Gould said.

Most rooms are carpeted, with a choice of five colors. The main living level and the entrance foyer have vinyl plank flooring, with a choice of five neutral colors — grays and browns.

Smart home technology — such as video doorbells and alarm kits — helps secure the units, and it gives residents the power to monitor and control thermostats, garage doors and other devices from anywhere.

“Our business model is ‘everything’s included,’ ” Gould said.

Schools: Leesylvania Elementary, Rippon Middle and Freedom High.

Transit: The development is not far from Route 1 and Interstate 95. It is near the Rippon station on VRE’s Fredericksburg Line, whose other stops include Franconia-Springfield, Alexandria and Crystal City in Virginia and L’Enfant and Union Station in D.C.

Nearby: Featherstone National Wildlife Refuge; Neabsco Regional Park, with its wetland boardwalk and neighborhood park; Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, with banks, restaurants, a supermarket, a variety of other stores, an ice-skating rink and a movie theater that serves food and drinks.

Lennar at Rippon

1300 Rail Stop Dr., Woodbridge, Va.

Lennar plans 118 townhouse-style condominiums, and most are still available for purchase.. Prices start in the $470,000s for the Brighton II and the $510,000s for the Chatham II.

Builder: Lennar

Features: Most rooms are carpeted; vinyl-plank flooring is used on the main level and in the entry foyer. Kitchens have a five-burner gas stove, a French-door refrigerator and crown molding. Most Chatham II units have fireplaces. Units have a Ring video doorbell, a Ring alarm kit and an eero WiFi system that Gould said works like a “booster so you don’t have any dead spots.” A Honeywell smart thermostat can be controlled via the Ring app from anywhere. A garage door app makes it possible to monitor and control access to the garage with a smartphone. Each unit has a one-vehicle garage and enough driveway to accommodate a second vehicle.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 / 3 or 4 (including one or two half-baths)

Square-footage: 1,843 for the Brighton II; 2,226 for the Chatham II

Homeowners association fee: $205 a month, includes water, trash removal, snow removal to the front door, exterior maintenance, lawn care.