On the Fitch Ratings scale, AAA denotes the lowest expectation of default risk and an “exceptionally strong” capacity for payment of financial commitments. A “C” rating is an indication that a default process has begun or that “payment capacity is irrevocably impaired,” according to the company.
“The ‘C’ rating reflects Fitch’s view that a sovereign default is imminent,” the American credit rating agency said, pointing to “developments” that have “further undermined Russia’s willingness to service government debt.”
“The further ratcheting up of sanctions, and proposals that could limit trade in energy,” the firm added, “increase the probability of a policy response by Russia that includes at least selective nonpayment of its sovereign debt obligations.”
The Biden administration said Tuesday it would ban the importation of oil and natural gas from Russia, expanding already sweeping economic sanctions. The European Union also promised to cut its use of Russian gas by two-thirds this year and has imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russia’s economy.
“Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and have made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden said, explaining why he was banning the imports that carry enormous geopolitical consequences.
Numerous global businesses have also announced their intentions to pull out of the Russian market.
In explaining the downgrade, Fitch pointed to sanctions on the country’s Central Bank and “technical barriers to servicing debt,” such as through clearing systems or transferring funds, as well as a Russian presidential decree on March 5 that it said could force a re-denomination of foreign-currency sovereign debt payments into local currency for creditors in specified countries.
On March 16, Russia is due to pay $107 million in interest across two bonds, though it has a 30-day grace period to make the payments, according to Reuters.
Following its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has become the most-sanctioned nation in the world, according to global database Castellum.ai, dwarfing the high sanction totals imposed on Iran, North Korea and Syria. Moscow faces a whopping 5,532 sanctions from the United States, European Union, Japan and even historically neutral Switzerland.
Russia’s Central Bank this week announced that it is prohibiting citizens from using rubles to buy dollars and other hard currencies for the next six months, in a scramble to keep the ruble’s value from plummeting further. It will also limit to $10,000 the amount of U.S. dollars that clients can withdraw from hard-currency accounts at Russian banks, it said.
The measures are designed to prevent Russians from making a run for dollars as the ruble plummets to fresh lows in the wake of Western sanctions, which have limited the Central Bank’s access to its massive hard currency reserves.