Customers filling up their tanks are expressing frustration with the increased cost of commuting to work, dropping off their children at school or driving to visit family members. Amid the fallout from the invasion by Russia, the world’s top oil exporter, the economic pain is unlikely to end soon.
“You don’t often talk about the cost of milk or the price of a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread, but you do talk about the price of a gallon of gas,” said Jack Gillis, executive director of the Consumer Federation of America, an association of consumer advocacy organizations. “It’s something that’s in our face on a regular basis. So it is pretty shocking to consumers.”