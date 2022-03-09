The stock rally comes as oil prices retreated from recent surges, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbling 12.2 percent to about $112 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, fell 11 percent to less than $109 a barrel. U.S. and European governments have moved to limit purchases of Russian oil in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Overseas, Germany’s DAX index jumped 7.9 percent, while France’s CAC 40 was up 7.1 percent. The Pan-European Stoxx rose 4.7 percent. Asian indexes were mostly negative, with the Hang Seng off 0.7 percent and the Nikkei down 0.3 percent.