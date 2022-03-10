The cost per gallon of gasoline — practically a billboard for high costs — hovered around $4.30 on Wednesday, with economists warning the pressure on energy markets is sure to get worse, along with other related costs filtering down to peoples’ pocketbooks as Russia’s invasion intensifies.

“This foreshadows the shocks yet to come,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.

February’s rise in inflation was driven largely by the cost of gasoline, shelter and food, according to the agency. The gasoline index rose 6.6 percent in February after falling 0.8 percent in January, and accounted for almost a third of the all items monthly increase. The sharp increase is a worrisome sign given widespread expectations among economists and policymakers that gas prices are becoming even more expensive as Russia’s war intensifies, compromising global energy markets.

All six major grocery store categories became more expensive in February compared to the month before. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 1.2 percent. Measures for cereals and bakery products rose 1.1 percent.

The February inflation report piles onto already-hot inflation data from January, when prices rose 7.5 percent, compared with the year before. Increases in the cost of food, electricity and shelter were expected to keep pushing inflation higher, along with everything from household furnishings to medical care to concert tickets. Meanwhile, inflation is falling hardest on low-income Americans, as higher costs for the basics — rent, milk, paper towels — leave families to make hard choices.

By many measures, the U.S. economy is particularly well-situated to weather economic turmoil. The job market is tight and has made remarkable gains over the past year, with the unemployment rate ticking down to 3.8 percent in February. Bank account data shows people are significantly better off financially now than they were before the pandemic, and Americans are collectively sitting on $2.6 trillion in extra savings.

However, households have been feeling the strain of higher energy costs for months, culminating last fall, when rising gas prices prompted the White House to release oil reserves to lower costs at the pump. In January, the energy index rose 27 percent compared with the year before.

Brusuelas said that the economy hadn’t overcome high energy costs of the last few months by the time Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting the United States and its allies to siphon itself off from Russia’s economy — namely its supply of oil.

“Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and have made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” President Biden said Tuesday, explaining why he was banning the import of Russian oil. “This is a step that we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be costs as well here in the United States.”

Controlling inflation is the job of the Federal Reserve, which for months has been grappling with when to cool down the economy through the first interest rate hikes of the coronavirus era. The Fed is slated to modestly raise rates at its policy meeting next week, teeing up a series of increases in 2022.

But it’s entirely unclear how quickly those moves will work their way through the economy. Rate hikes operate with a lag, and for now, the Fed is only expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

Plus, while the Fed’s tools can’t end a pandemic or mend a broken supply chain, they also cannot end a war or shield the global economy from the fallout. In Ukraine, shortages of wheat, corn and aluminum are expected to push food prices higher for American consumers.

“This event does seem to be one that is a game changer and will be with us for a very long time,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell told Congress earlier this month.