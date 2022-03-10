The cost per gallon of gasoline — practically a billboard for high costs — hovered around $4.30 on Wednesday, with economists warning the pressure on energy markets is sure to get worse, along with other related costs filtering down to peoples’ pocketbooks as Russia’s invasion intensifies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“This foreshadows the shocks yet to come,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.

February’s rise in inflation was driven largely by the cost of gasoline, shelter and food, according to the agency. The gasoline index rose 6.6 percent in February after falling 0.8 percent in January, and accounted for almost a third of the all items monthly increase. The sharp increase is a worrisome sign given widespread expectations among economists and policymakers that gas prices are becoming even more expensive as Russia’s war intensifies, compromising global energy markets.

Before cutting off imports of Russian oil, the United States and other world powers had agreed to release more oil from their strategic reserves to bring down prices. Yet, in working penalize Putin and Russia’s economy, the White House has warned Americans will likely also feel the sting.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a step that we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be costs as well here in the United States,” Biden said Tuesday.

All six major grocery store categories became more expensive in February compared to the month before. The index for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 1.2 percent. Measures for cereals and bakery products rose 1.1 percent.

Rent climbed 0.6 percent in February compared with the month before, up slightly from January. For months, the rising cost of housing has flashed warning signs, especially since the cost of new homes and rent isn’t expected to come down once the pandemic ends or supply chains clear up. While some at the Federal Reserve argue that demand for houses will cool off as interest rates rise, that may not deter buyers who can pay cash or take on a higher mortgage rate.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Missouri, Sharon Burnett is staring down rising energy prices as the manager of St. Louis Trolley, which takes bookings for local weddings, corporate events and tours. Burnett said the cost of fuel had been rising well before the war in Ukraine. Plastic parts for her company’s trolleys have also been caught up in global supply chain snarls.

Customers are pouring in, and so far, Burnett has managed to keep prices steady. But higher gas prices and a war an ocean away could soon force her hand.

“If gas goes up to $5 or $6 a gallon, we’re going to have to raise prices, but right now, we’re holding on,” Burnett said.

By many measures, the U.S. economy is particularly well-situated to weather economic turmoil. The job market is tight and has made remarkable gains over the past year, with the unemployment rate ticking down to 3.8 percent in February. Bank account data shows people are significantly better off financially now than they were before the pandemic, and Americans are collectively sitting on $2.6 trillion in extra savings.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

However, households have been feeling the strain of higher energy costs for months, culminating last fall, when rising gas prices prompted the White House to release oil reserves to lower costs at the pump.

Brusuelas said that the economy hadn’t overcome high energy costs of the last few months by the time Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting the United States and its allies to siphon itself off from Russia’s economy — namely its supply of oil.

“Americans have rallied to support the Ukrainian people and have made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” President Biden said Tuesday, explaining why he was banning the import of Russian oil. “This is a step that we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin, but there will be costs as well here in the United States.”

Controlling inflation is the job of the Federal Reserve, which for months has been grappling with when to cool down the economy through the first interest rate hikes of the coronavirus era. The Fed is slated to modestly raise rates at its policy meeting next week, teeing up a series of increases in 2022.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But it’s entirely unclear how quickly those moves will work their way through the economy. Rate hikes operate with a lag, and for now, the Fed is only expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

Plus, while the Fed’s tools can’t end a pandemic or mend a broken supply chain, they also cannot end a war or shield the global economy from the fallout. In Ukraine, shortages of wheat, corn and aluminum are expected to push food prices higher for American consumers.

“This event does seem to be one that is a game changer and will be with us for a very long time,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell told Congress earlier this month.