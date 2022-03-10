The Burton offers direct access to the eight-mile Metropolitan Branch Trail that links NoMa with Silver Spring, Md., by biking, walking or jogging. Closer to the building are a Trader Joe’s; La Cosecha, a Latino marketplace; event spaces; shops and restaurants within Union Market; and popular nearby bars and restaurants, such as Cotton & Reed, Masseria and St. Anselm’s.

REI’s flagship store is the neighborhood, along with an outpost of Politics & Prose bookstore. The NoMa-Gallaudet University station is also within walking distance.

MRP Realty developed the Burton, which is managed by Bozzuto. Interiors of the building and the apartments were designed by Carlyn & Co.

Building amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with city views, a rooftop terrace with an indoor club room with a catering kitchen, a rooftop lounge with games, a courtyard with grilling stations, communal and private workstations, a fitness center with a climbing wall, package lockers, a garage, and a mudroom with a bike workshop, bike storage and dog-washing stations. The lobby includes seating areas and a stage for community events.

The apartments range from a 467-square-foot studio to a 1,381-square-foot unit with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Rents for currently available apartments range from $2,066 to $4,615.

The apartments include high ceilings, floors that resemble wood, open floor plans and a choice of a warmer or cooler-toned kitchen with a tile backsplash, an island, stainless-steel appliances, modern cabinets and a pantry.