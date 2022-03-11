Biden called the actions “another crushing blow to Russia’s economy,” which already has been pummeled by comprehensive financial sanctions.
“The free world is coming together to confront Putin,” the president said in remarks from the White House.
The president will need congressional approval to alter Russia’s trade status, ending what’s called “permanent and normal trade relations” and treating the country as a pariah along with nations like Cuba and North Korea.
The European changes also must be approved by national legislatures.
In a largely symbolic move, the administration also plans to ban imports of Russian seafood and alcohol, which amounted to $550 million last year. And Biden intends to prohibit the U.S. exports of luxury goods favored by the wealthy Russian oligarchs who support Putin.
The U.S. already has halted imports of Russian oil and energy products, which made up about 60 percent of the $26 billion in goods American buyers imported from Russia in 2021.
Two-way trade between the E.U. and Russia amounts to $700 billion a year.
Allied sanctions imposed to date already have taken a toll on the Russian economy. The ruble has plunged, the country’s stock market has been shut for more than a week, and foreign corporations are fleeing.
The president said the allies also will seek to deny Russia the ability to borrow from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
“Putin is the aggressor and he must pay the price,” the president said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.