The invasion of Ukraine, which has led President Biden to ban the import of oil and natural gas from Russia, is contributing to the latest spike in gas prices. It’s tough for a lot of folks living on the financial edge, especially those who use their vehicles to earn a living. Even if you can afford to absorb the increase, paying $6 and some change for a gallon of gas can cause some psychological pain.

People are looking for ways to spend less at the gas pump. No, having your food delivered to avoid a trip to the restaurant doesn’t necessarily save you money when you factor in a service fee, a delivery charge, a possible surge charge and a tip.

West Virginia was the top state searching for “Gasoline” as of midday Thursday, followed by Idaho, Indiana and Alabama, according to Google Trends. People are also searching for answers to how long gas prices are expected to be high and what’s causing the spike.

Until prices stabilize and come down, there are some things drivers can do to cut down on what they pay to fill their tanks, said Ellen Edmonds, AAA public relations manager.

“We just don’t want people to panic, because when people panic buy or hoard, it can really affect the price,” Edmonds said.

