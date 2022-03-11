Investors weighed what Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean for growth, with economists at Goldman Sachs downgrading their U.S. GDP forecasts to reflect higher oil prices and other economic pressures.
Russia’s attack on Ukraine spurred extreme moves in commodities. The price of oil rose to more than $129 a barrel Tuesday when President Biden announced that the United States would impose an import ban on Russian energy. The price of nickel surged 250 percent before its trading was suspended on the London Metal Exchange. Wheat futures also soared.
Consumer prices in February hit a 40-year high as gasoline, food and rent costs drove a 7.9 percent jump from a year earlier — and those inflation numbers didn’t reflect the recent commodity spikes.
“It was really the core components that are now starting to go up, and that’s pretty troubling,” Max Gokhman, chief investment officer of AlphaTrAI, said of the inflation data.
The White House also called on U.S. policymakers to join Western allies in repealing Russia’s preferential trade status, which would clear the way for increased import tariffs.
The Federal Open Market Committee meets Tuesday and Wednesday, and members are expected to announce the first interest rate increase since 2018 to combat red-hot inflation. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell told congressional lawmakers earlier this month that he would recommend a quarter-point rate hike, but he remained vague about the pace and size of future increases.
“Part of this market decline was certainly exacerbated by Ukraine, but the market correction really started in the first week of January after the Fed minutes,” said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer and chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, referring to the central bank’s hawkish pivot. “The focus will also be on how the Fed’s going to discuss the narrative around policy.”
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.426 percent and 0.779 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.