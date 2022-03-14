The good thing about rentals is they build upon each other. You buy one rental property, and then you go buy another one, and so on. Those rentals continue to grow in value and income while the mortgage gets paid down by your tenant. Home flipping, my other profession, doesn’t grow the same way. Once you complete a flip, you get a nice check, but you have nothing to build on. You have to find another project and start all over.

Buying rentals is like playing the long game while doing flips is like day trading. Almost any piece of property will go up in value if you hold it for 10 years. Rentals are relatively safe. If you buy a rental property at the right price, it cash flows on Day 1 and you hold it comfortably no matter what the market does. Now you sell on your terms. That’s stacking the deck in your favor.

There was no doubt in my mind that I needed more rental properties in my life. So, I got to work and purchased more than 20 houses in four years.

Here’s how I did it:

Defined my buying criteria: My buying criteria was based simply on equity and income. I needed 20 percent equity in the property on the day of purchase, and I needed the rent to be high enough to yield positive income every month on Day 1. To get that, I determined that the monthly income needed to be about 1 percent of my total purchase price. For example, if a house cost me $100,000, then that house would need to rent for roughly $1,000 a month. I wasn’t too worried about the type of house or the size. I do prefer three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family detached houses, but I’ll buy a two-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse if the numbers work.

Identified my market. It’s tough to find good houses in the D.C. area that will yield the desired rent-to-purchase ratio. I decided I would target the areas around the major bases in North Carolina. The tenant markets are stable, and the rent-to-price ratio was about right. This also turned out to be a very good decision when covid hit. Most of my tenants were military, so they continued to get paid during the shutdowns.

I didn’t just pick these areas because they was cheap. I also saw that they had potential. We like going down there to the beach. I could clearly see they were growing, with temperate climate, plenty of recreational opportunities and ample health care.

Got the money together. My investors and I raised enough money to buy one batch of properties leveraging the power of cash. With about $400,000, I could buy four to six houses in my target markets.

Built a ground team. I need boots on the ground, but I didn’t need them to get started. In Fayetteville, N.C., I put a contract on a house, and then I built a team around it. I don’t recommend that for inexperienced investors.

Once I had a plan and the money, I shared that plan with real estate professionals in my target market. Make a plan and put yourself out there, and sometimes good things happen. In the first year, a property manager told me one of her clients wanted to cash out. He wanted to sell four townhouses off-market for $28,000 each. I looked at the pictures, did some Internet research and figured they were worth $45,000 pretty easy so I jumped on that. I never saw them in person. I still haven’t been inside three of them.

Each year, I purchased roughly four to six houses. I renovated the houses; most just needed carpet and paint. I put renters in them, and then the properties were considered stabilized. I repeated this process until all the cash was gone, then I would take the batch of properties to the bank and refinance the house, and then pay off my investors. Now I held the properties alone, and the money was again available to buy more.

This is why 20 percent equity is critical. A bank will usually lend about 80 percent of the value of a rental property. When you buy a rental property, the banks want you to put 20 percent down. But when you refinance a property, they will often accept the appraised value. So, since I had about 20 percent equity in each house, I could refinance out all of the cash we put into the deal, freeing up our capital to go buy more houses.

Here's how the purchases stacked up over the years:

The acquisition costs are what I paid for the properties. This included whatever fix-ups and repairs the house needed before it was ready to rent. Market value is what I estimated the houses to be worth at the time I purchased them. So, based on this, I show a portfolio worth almost $1,960,000. I normally estimate 3 to 5 percent appreciation each year — but, of course, I did much better than that. I just refinanced the entire portfolio and it appraised at $2,559,000. I was able to pull out more than $300,000 in cash and still have more than $700,000 in equity, and the portfolio yields a positive cash flow of more than $5,000 per month with another $3,500 going to pay down the mortgages each month.

In this article, I laid out a plan to buy one rental a year. I plugged in a modest $50 net income per month per house and estimated a safe 3 percent appreciation. I followed my own advice, and the plan worked out great. It was scary to buy houses in 2020 after the shutdowns, but I designed my plan with an expectation for future economic troubles. So when they came, I plowed ahead and picked up some great properties that I’d never be able to get today.

I see a lot of risk in the market right now, but I also see a lot of opportunity. I believe there is still a lot of value to be had in the South and I think many parts of the Midwest are just too cheap right now. I think teleworking and the high prices of the major market is going to push people to these lower-cost, lower-congestion, lower-crime areas — and I plan to be there when they arrive.

I’m not giving up on the D.C. area either. We have a critical housing shortage. People need places to live. The short-term and extended-stay market has an exciting future.