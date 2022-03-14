For example, the condo at 1125 Maryland Ave. NE #15 is priced at $290,000. Monthly condo fees are $356 and annual property taxes are $2,405. The condo fee covers water, sewer and trash services, building and common-area maintenance, and a master insurance policy. Only on-street parking is available. Pets are not allowed.
The condo is about one mile from Union Station for Amtrak, MARC, VRE and Metro service. The DC Circulator, Metrobus and the H Street Streetcar also serve this area. Numerous bars and restaurants are within a few blocks along H Street NE, and the Whole Foods market on H Street is about half a mile away. More restaurants and nightlife are available at Union Market, about one mile from the condo. The U.S. Capitol and congressional offices are also approximately one mile away.
This 434-square-foot condo has one bedroom and one bathroom. The first-floor unit has been renovated and includes hardwood floors, a fireplace, ceiling fans, a combined living and dining area and a galley-style kitchen. The newly renovated kitchen includes contemporary-style cabinets, a tile backsplash, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. A stacked washer and dryer are in the kitchen.
