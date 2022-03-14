Prioritizing the legal and financial legwork will save the giver and the receiver substantial risk down the line, and ensure that the transaction occurs as effectively as possible for both parties.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are some tips:

Where to start

First, it’s important to determine where the giver will reside after gifting their home. Will they be purchasing a new property? Or are they gifting their secondary residence and will remain in their primary property? Or will they retain the ability to live in the gifted home?

Once the living situation is addressed, owners contemplating the home-gifting process should meet with a financial adviser to discuss options for passing down the home, tax considerations for both parties to consider and how rising interest rates could factor into the decision.

Giving without regret

Homeowners need to consider whether the gift would negatively impact their financial security. Gifting a home and passing on homeownership can be rewarding, but should not come at the expense of the giver’s financial stability.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond the monetary implications, there is a psychological element to navigate throughout the process. Givers should ask themselves: Will this gift potentially cause a rift within the family? Will the decision be upsetting to some, or exacerbate any existing conflicts? Every family is different, but it is worth considering the personal implications of the gift, and the level of acceptable risk tolerance.

In addition, givers should determine if the gift will impact their Medicaid eligibility. When applying for Medicaid, the applicant is subject to a state assessment of asset gifts given during the previous five years. A home gift will render the giver ineligible for Medicaid for a period of time, depending on the value of the asset transferred. During the period of ineligibility, a daily “transfer penalty” will be applied until the window expires.

Recipient considerations

When an asset is gifted, the recipient inherits the purchase price of the asset, in a process known as cost-basis. For example, a home that was purchased for $100,000 and is valued at $500,000 today will transfer at the original $100,000 value. If the recipient turns around and sells the home, or if the home is not lived in for at least two years, the gain — in this case $400,000 — is taxable. If the home is lived in for at least two years, the recipient becomes eligible for the capital gains exclusion of $250,000 per individual, and $500,000 per married couple.

Gifting a home requires carefully weighing the recipient’s prospects of affording the home down the line. While the giver shoulders the tax obligations of the exchange, the recipient will eventually bear the costs required to maintain the property. Costs such as property taxes, maintenance and others should be factored into the decision, and the recipient should understand those burdens accordingly.

Keeping an eye on interest rates

Mortgage rates are now in the 4 percent range, up from more than one percentage point a year ago, and heading higher. The cost of borrowing is increasing with the Federal Reserve projected to raise rates several times throughout 2022. This could price out prospective homeowners, shifting attention to family loans or gifting strategies.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If, instead of an outright gift, the homeowner wants the recipient to have skin in the game, they can sell the property and provide the recipient a family loan. These loans are accompanied by an applicable federal rate (AFR), which is calculated and prescribed by the IRS, acting as an absolute minimum interest rate. For recipients, this move can be very cost effective, with clear savings from interest rates priced under the market rate. For givers, they can earn funds off the sale of the home, while also becoming eligible for the $1,600 annual per person gift tax exclusion.