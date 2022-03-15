Record-high gas prices, due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are seeping into the costs of everyday goods — from groceries at the supermarket to flights across the country.

Economists say rising prices and the war in Ukraine could pump the brakes on the U.S. economy, already rebounding from the pandemic. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to raises interest rates to ease skyrocketing inflation. If the Fed raises rates too abruptly, the economy could fall into another recession. What questions do you have about inflation and the U.S. economy? The Post’s Abha Bhattarai and Rachel Siegel will answer your questions on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern.