Record-high gas prices, due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are seeping into the costs of everyday goods — from groceries at the supermarket to flights across the country.

Economists say rising prices and the war in Ukraine could roil the economic recovery and raise the risk of a recession. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates to ease skyrocketing inflation. But they will have to get ahold of rising costs without moving too aggressively or causing a recession.

What questions do you have about inflation and the U.S. economy? The Post’s Abha Bhattarai and Rachel Siegel will answer your questions Wednesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:

Sign up for The Post’s weekly personal finance newsletter by Michelle Singletary to get regular advice on budgeting and planning for retirement.

Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.