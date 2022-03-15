Record-high gas prices, due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are seeping into the costs of everyday goods — from groceries at the supermarket to flights across the country.

Economists say rising prices and the war in Ukraine could roil the economic recovery and raise the risk of a recession. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates to ease skyrocketing inflation. But they will have to get ahold of rising costs without moving too aggressively or causing a recession.