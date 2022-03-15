Planning for the development began in the early 2000s, said Dan Fryer, regional vice president of Pleasants Development. “The Great Recession … delayed us and the builders, Lennar and Richmond American Homes,” Fryer said. “When the development opened in November 2009, there was a difficult economy, but home sales came back strong in 2015-16. The newest section was built in 2021.”

Richard Foot said he and his wife, after retiring, moved from New England to Brunswick Crossing 12 years ago to be near family. They purchased a four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family house in 2010 for $396,000. He said they love “the thoughtful layout and curved streets, the undulating terrain and my new fitness interest, pickleball.”

The builders, he added, “kept topographical features, and each house has a different facade. There’s strong civic engagement by residents, and all sorts of lifestyle accoutrements.”

Brunswick Crossing offers single-family houses in seven models. They range from the 2,408-square-foot Portfield, priced from the $500,000s — with three bedrooms, at least three bathrooms (including a powder room), a large loft, a private study and a two-car garage — to the 4,040-square-foot Donovan, priced from the $660,000s — with up to seven bedrooms, at least four bathrooms (including a powder room), a private study and a three-car garage.

The 2,766-square-foot Ellicott townhouses, with three bedrooms and at least three bathrooms (including a powder room), are priced in the $400,000s.

Amenities include more than 26 miles of paved scenic trails that wind through woodland and connect to city trails that connect to the Potomac River and C & O Canal. Features include a large community pool, a fitness center, yoga rooms, outdoor patio areas, sand volleyball courts, a tennis court, a basketball court, tot lots, dog parks, athletic fields and a community garden.

Schools: Brunswick Elementary, Middle and High

Transit: Residents have convenient access to U.S. Routes 340 and 15 and Interstate 270. The MARC commuter rail service has a station just over two miles from Brunswick Crossing and provides transportation to various points in Maryland and to Union Station in Washington. Fryer indicated that the developer is willing to enter into an agreement to provide shuttle bus service between Brunswick Crossing and the MARC station if local officials consider it necessary, based on rider demand.

Nearby: Downtown Brunswick has a farmers market and a Fourth of July celebration. Live music is performed at Square Corner Park, 1 E. Potomac St., on the second and last Fridays of the month, May through September. The seasonal Brunswick Heritage Museum, closed this winter until this Saturday, has exhibits that tell the story of a town built by the B & O Railroad. Historic Harpers Ferry, W.Va., about eight miles away, has tours, and outdoor activities and adventures along the Potomac River include hiking, biking, white water rafting, river tubing and camping. The family-owned Smoketown Brewing Station and the Beans in the Belfry coffee shop are two of Brunswick’s popular businesses. The city of Frederick, about 15 miles away, has museums and a popular arts and entertainment district. Frederick County’s historic sites include the Monocacy National Battlefield, the site of a Civil War battle fought in 1864.

Brunswick Crossing

1000 Potomac View Parkway, Brunswick, Md. The townhouses are priced in the $400,000s. Starting prices for the single-family houses range from the $500,000s to the $660,000s.

Developer/builders: Pleasants Development/Lennar and Richmond American Homes

Features: The houses and townhouses include formal dining rooms, tray ceilings, walk-in pantries, center islands, granite countertops and spacious owner’s suites.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 7 / at least 3 or 4 (including a powder room).

Square footage: 2,408 to 4,040

Homeowners association fee: $102 per month; more for single-family houses with lawn service.