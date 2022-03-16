We’re less than a month away from the deadline for filing your taxes. If you’re feeling the time crunch, The Washington Post’s personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary is here to answer your questions.

The U.S. treasury warns that this tax season may be “frustrating” for taxpayers, who may face delays for refunds and other services. In a normal year, the IRS has an unaddressed backlog during filing season of around 1 million returns. This tax season, officials say there will be “several times” that.