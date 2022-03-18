Globally, financial authorities are exploring the introduction of central bank digital currencies. The possibility of a cashless society makes investing in cryptocurrency seem like a no-brainer. If you’re late to this trend, you could be missing out on great gains, according to cryptocurrency proponents. But then these are people whose fortunes often depend on you buying into this speculative investment option.
With millions of people investing through their workplace plans, this is a key moment for digital assets. Here’s what you need to know.