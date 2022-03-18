In the early part of the week, Russia’s war in Ukraine continued to put pressure on commodity supplies, which heightened concerns that price increases would fuel inflation. On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index dropped 21 percent below its November high into a bear market for the first time since the start of the global pandemic.

But stocks began rallying Tuesday as oil prices fell back on signs that the Iran nuclear talks might be progressing. U.S. equities also gained in the wake of Beijing’s assurances that it would keep its stock market stable. Asian equities in the region had seen intense selling amid regulatory fears and speculation that China’s ties with Russia might bring a political backlash. On Friday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told President Biden that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is not something we want to see.”

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates by a quarter percentage point and telegraphed six remaining hikes throughout the rest of the year to combat an inflation rate that has surged to a four-decade high. Stocks gained after Chair Jerome H. Powell said the economy is “very strong” and the probability of a recession in the next year is “not particularly elevated.”

All the news headlines were “obviously a lot for investors to digest,” said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments. “The news flow in Ukraine is quite fluid, but from an investor and market impact perspective, it does seem that each incremental headline is having less of an impact on affected parts of the market.”

The London Metal Exchange reopened its nickel market Wednesday after it halted trading March 8 on a short squeeze that sent prices spiking to more than $100,000 a ton. New move limits were put in place and the price for the metal — used in electric batteries and a key ingredient of stainless steel — dropped to just below $42,000 on Friday.

On Monday, investors will be following Powell’s speech and moderated Q&A at the National Association for Business Economics for any clues about what the Fed’s next moves might be.