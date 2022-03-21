The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled a landmark proposal to require all publicly traded companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and the risks they face from climate change.

The proposed rule from the Wall Street regulator mandates that hundreds of businesses report their planet-warming emissions in a standardized way for the first time. It reflects the Biden administration’s broader push to confront the dangers that climate change poses to the financial system and the nation’s economic stability.

Environmentalists hailed the rule as a crucial first step in forcing the private sector to confront the economic risks of a warming world, even as some said the SEC should have gone further in requiring businesses to disclose the emissions generated by their supply chain and customers.

Some conservatives and business groups have opposed the federal government mandating any climate disclosures, and observers expect them to challenge the SEC proposal in court.

Here are answers to some common questions about the proposal: