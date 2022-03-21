For example, the condo at 3333 University Blvd. West #111 in the Waterford building in Kensington, Md., is priced at $289,999. Annual property taxes are $2,699 and the monthly condo fee is $986. That fee includes all utilities, exterior maintenance of the building and grounds, a master insurance policy and snow and trash removal. The seller is offering to pay three months of condo fees as an incentive to buyers.

Condo amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a party room, laundry facilities, concierge services, package lockers, extra storage, a parking lot and an elevator. This unit is on the first floor and can be accessed by a few steps from the back of the building.

The Waterford condo, built in 1964, is about one mile from Kensington’s Antique Row of shops and 1.2 miles from the Wheaton Metro station. Numerous shopping centers and restaurants are nearby.

This 1,949-square-foot unit has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The condo is on the corner of the building and includes floor-to-ceiling glass on all the exterior walls with access to the wraparound balcony from the living area, kitchen and all three bedrooms. The galley-style kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, a gas range, wood cabinets, granite counters and a tile backsplash.

Assigned schools include Rock View Elementary, Newport Mill Middle and Albert Einstein High.

