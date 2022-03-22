Prices for the five available units range from $550,000 to $675,000. Their sizes range from 759 to 844 square feet. Condo fees are $340 a month. Move-ins are expected to begin in April or May.

Glover Park is named after Charles C. Glover, a banker, philanthropist and champion of urban beautification who was instrumental in the creation of Potomac Park, Rock Creek Park and Embassy Row. It’s bordered by Fulton Street NW on the north, Whitehaven Parkway (through Whitehaven Park) on the south, Massachusetts Avenue on the east and Glover-Archbold Park on the west.

Barry Madani, principal of the development company, Bloom Residential, said that the trend of city dwellers moving to more remote, less crowded places is turning around as the covid-19 pandemic relents but that city home buyers are looking for outdoor amenities. Dahlia has a small front yard as a common area, he said, and there is plenty of public park space nearby.

“There are lots of hidden nature trails that are little known to many D.C. residents,” Madani said. He also praised Glover Park’s schools and described the neighborhood as “extremely safe.”

Sean Aalai, a listing agent at Compass Real Estate, also remarked on the neighborhood’s quality of life. “Residents of Glover Park enjoy its community atmosphere, and abundance of greenery,” Aalai said. “Glover Park also offers easy access to downtown, and the Beltway if needed.”

Although Glover Park can feel far away from everything, the attractions of Wisconsin Avenue NW are about a mile to the east. That puts a Whole Foods and a Trader Joe’s within reach. Embassy Row is nearby on Massachusetts Avenue. The historic Georgetown neighborhood, with its popular commercial and entertainment district, is a little more than a mile away.

Schools: Stoddert Elementary, Hardy Middle, Wilson High

Transit: The Woodley Park-Zoo/Adams Morgan Metro station (on the Red Line) is about two miles east. The D2 bus runs in a loop around Glover Park and connects to the D6, which runs on Q Street and MacArthur Boulevard NW. Other buses run on Wisconsin and Massachusetts avenues NW.

Nearby: Stoddert Recreation Center, Glover-Archbold Park, Whitehaven Park, Washington National Cathedral, the U.S. Naval Observatory and vice president’s residence, Embassy Row, the National Zoo, Georgetown.

Dahlia Condominiums

2630 39th St. NW, Washington

The building has six units. Five units are available for purchase at prices ranging from $550,000 to $675,000.

Builder: Bloom Residential

Features: The condos have stone countertops from Porcelanosa, panelized appliances (to match the cabinets) and an induction cooktop in the kitchen; marble floor and wall tiles and a quartz vanity top in the bathroom; and herringbone-pattern hardwood floors.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/1

Square-footage: 759 to 844 (available units)

Condo fee: $340 a month

View model: Call or email for appointment.