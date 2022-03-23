But even as some people are thinking about a potential return to the office, vacation home demand continues unabated. A recent report by Redfin real estate brokerage found that demand was up 87 percent in January compared to pre-pandemic levels. Redfin’s researchers analyzed residential mortgage data on rate-locks, which are an indicator of an imminent purchase, and found that demand for second homes far outpaced the 42 percent demand increase for primary residences in January.

Vacation homes are seeing faster price appreciation than homes in non-vacation markets, too. Median sales prices rose 20 percent in vacation home locations in December 2021 compared to December 2020, vs. a 13 percent increase in the median sales prices of homes in nonseasonal towns, according to Redfin.

Zillow’s researchers also found evidence of a spike in demand for vacation homes, with search traffic on its site and home price appreciation higher for vacation home areas than for the nation overall. Zillow defines a town as a vacation area if at least 10 percent of the homes are vacation properties.

Searchers on Zillow “favorite” homes to visit them again or share them with a partner, and the site’s research has found that homes with many favorites sell faster and for more money than those with fewer favorites. The number of vacation towns with a larger share of favorites than typical listings has nearly tripled since the start of the pandemic. Home values in nine of the top 10 most popular vacation towns are appreciating faster than the typical U.S. home, according to Zillow.

Vacation towns can be found in a variety of locations, including near beaches, lakes and mountains. Zillow’s analysis found that the most popular vacation markets for searchers, with the highest number of favorites per listing, include Astoria, Ore.; North Port, Fla.; and the Poconos community of East Stroudsburg, Pa.