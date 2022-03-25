Through a parade of Fed speakers last week, officials reinforced Chair Jerome H. Powell’s message that a larger interest-rate increase could be on the table for their next meeting in May. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank will “need to do some 50 basis-point moves” to get to her year-end target of 2.5 percent, while San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said members are “prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure that we get price stability.” New York Fed President John Williams said they could raise rates by either 25 or 50 basis points — “We need to make the right decisions based on what we’re seeing in the economy.”

The S&P’s energy sector was the best-performing on the week as oil remained above $110 a barrel. Coterra Energy, Marathon Oil, Diamondback Energy and Hess all saw double-digit gains on the week.

Investors appeared to have priced in both shorter-term Treasury yields that extended their surge to the highest level since May 2019 and continued geopolitical risks.

Instead, traders focused on good news. Weekly jobless claims fell to 187,000, the lowest level in over five decades. Intel shares gained 9.2 percent on the week and Nvidia rose 4.7 percent on improved outlooks for chipmakers. And S&P 500 companies’ earnings-per-share forecasts for first-quarter growth increased for three straight weeks because of rising outlooks for revenue gains, according to analysis from Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The combination of very negative sentiment and an oversold condition headed into the Fed meeting set the stage for a relief rally that was followed up by improving economic and earnings data,” said Bloomberg Intelligence Chief Equity Analyst Gina Martin Adams. “At our lows, we had already likely priced for oil prices to reach extremes, so the fact that they are still beneath former peaks helps improve the outlook somewhat.”

Friday’s U.S. payrolls report is expected to show that the United States added 490,000 jobs in March, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.