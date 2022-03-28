For example, the condo at 2451 Midtown Ave. #509 in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Va., is priced at $375,000. The median sales price of a home was $615,000 in Fairfax County in February, according to Bright MLS. The monthly condo fee for this unit is $471 and annual property taxes are $4,022.

The condo fee includes water, trash and snow removal, a community insurance policy, and common-area maintenance. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a party room and concierge services. Pets are allowed in the building.

Built in 2007, the high-rise Midtown Alexandria Station is across the street from the Huntington Metro station and is about two miles from Old Town Alexandria.

The 975-square-foot unit, located on the fifth floor, has one bedroom, a den and one full bathroom. The unit faces southeast and has new floors and new paint. The living and dining area includes a sliding-glass door to a balcony. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, pendant and recessed lighting, a gas stove, stainless-steel appliances, wood cabinets and granite counters. The bedroom includes a walk-in closet, and the unit also has a stacked washer and dryer, central air conditioning, and gas heat and hot water. The condo comes with an assigned parking space in the garage, also on the fifth floor.

Assigned schools include Cameron Elementary, Twain Middle and Edison High.

