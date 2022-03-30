More homes sold above their listing price in 42 of the top 50 metro areas in the country in February compared with January. In 11 markets at least 50 percent of homes sold for more than their asking price in February, according to OJO Labs.

Not only did the number of above-list sales increase, so did the average amount that buyers paid above the asking price compared to other months. In February 2022, homes in those 50 markets across the nation sold for an average of $5,912 above the list price. In February 2021, homes were selling for an average of $2,908 above asking price. In January 2022, homes sold for an average of just $508 above the list price.

The markets with the highest percentage of sales above list price in February include:

1. San Francisco, where 71 percent of homes sold for more than asking price, at an average of $137,588 above the list price.

2. San Diego, where 63 percent sold above list price, at an average of $32,647 higher than the asking price.

3. Los Angeles, where 59 percent sold above list price, at an average of $17,349 higher.

4. Sacramento, where 59 percent sold above list price, at an average of $8,425 higher.

5. Denver, where 58 percent sold above list price, at an average of $17,838 higher.

In Washington, D.C., 39 percent of homes sold for more than the list price in February, with an average of $5,203 paid above the asking price. That compares to 32 percent of homes selling above the list price in January and 37 percent in February 2021.

Markets with the least amount of competition include Green Bay, Wis., where less than 1 percent of the homes sold for above asking price; Norfolk (5 percent sold above list price); Madison, Wis., (15 percent sold above list price); Mobile, Ala., (24 percent sold above list price); and Fort Myers, Fla. (25 percent sold above list price).