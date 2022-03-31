What you can buy for $600,000 varies widely. With the help of Realtor.com, we’ve pulled together a sampling of homes at that price range to give you an idea of how location can affect your purchasing power.

To give buyers a sense of the costs involved in owning a $600,000 home, we asked Realtor.com to calculate how much an owner would pay monthly. Of course, the amount of debt a buyer has (such as student or car loans) will alter these calculations. Condo fees and maintenance costs need to be factored in as well.

Based on a 20 percent down payment ($120,000) and a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 4 percent, the monthly mortgage payment would be around $3,150 including taxes and home insurance (using average national tax and insurance rates). A buyer would need to earn at least $126,000 to afford a $600,000 home and remain within the general guidelines of spending no more than 30 percent of their gross income on housing.

Wondering what $600,000 buys you? Take a look below.

The District

$585,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Square footage: 1,000

Price per square foot: $585

Lot size: N/A

Features: The apartment is in the Champlain Condominium, which was built in 2015 in the Brookland neighborhood. The kitchen has an island, stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops. The in-unit washer and dryer are next to one of the bathrooms. The building has a roof deck and bike storage. The monthly condo fee is $362.

Listing agent: , Redfin Marshall Carey , Redfin

$595,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Square footage: 1,269

Price per square foot: $469

Lot size: N/A

Features: The corner unit in the Essex Condominium has large windows with views of Washington National Cathedral. The renovated kitchen has stainless-steel appliances. The bathrooms were also recently renovated. The unit comes with garage parking and a storage unit. The building has a 24-hour front desk, rooftop terrace and solar energy panels. The monthly condo fee of $1,012 includes utilities.

Listing agent: Gitika Kaul , Compass

$595,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Square footage: 2,428

Price per square foot: $245

Lot size: 0.06 acre

Features: Developed by D.C.-based Developed by D.C.-based District-Properties , the newly built townhouse in the Congress Heights neighborhood has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and LED lighting. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The backyard is fenced. There is a parking space for one car.

Listing agent: , Keller Williams Realty Laila Rahman , Keller Williams Realty

Maryland

$599,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Square footage: 1,663

Price per square foot: $360

Lot size: 0.21 acre

Features: The 1938 Colonial on a corner lot has a living room with a beamed ceiling, an updated kitchen and a screened porch. The owner’s suite has stairs that lead to a dressing area with a custom closet system and skylights. The lower level has a large rec room. The fenced backyard has a patio.

Listing agent: , Redfin Jasmine Agnew , Redfin

$599,900

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Square footage: 2,070

Price per square foot: $290

Lot size: 0.27 acre

Features: The 1982 brick Colonial is in the Rolling Stone subdivision of the Stonegate community. The house has hardwood floors, a finished lower level and an attached one-car garage. The expansive backyard has a large patio.

Listing agent: Jorge Hernandez , Long & Foster

$599,900

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/4

Square footage: 1,580

Price per square foot: $380

Lot size: 0.12 acre

Features: The 1989 house in the Georgetown Grove neighborhood has a vaulted ceiling in the living room, a fireplace in the family room and sliding-glass doors that open to a screened porch. The lower level is finished. The fenced backyard has a patio and a play set. The one-car garage is attached.

Listing agents: and Cynthia Taylor-Hicks and Roman Mychajliw , Long & Foster Real Estate

Virginia

$599,900

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Square footage: 2,108

Price per square foot: $285

Lot size: 0.22 acre

Features: The 1976 brick Colonial in the Reflection Lake community is near Metro’s Silver Line and Dulles Airport. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. The owner’s suite has a walk-in closet. The owner’s bathroom has a large shower with a rain shower head. The washer and dryer are upstairs. The fenced backyard has a large patio. The one-car garage is attached. The monthly homeowners association fees are $33.

Listing agent: Areeb Fayyaz, Redfin

$600,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/5

Square footage: 2,620

Price per square foot: $229

Lot size: N/A

Features: The 2006 townhouse near historic Occoquan has nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen has an island, granite countertops and a breakfast area. The living room has crown molding, chair railing and a gas fireplace. The owner’s bedroom has two walk-in closets. The owner’s bathroom has a separate shower and soaking tub. The two-car garage is attached. The monthly homeowners association fees are $208 and cover exterior maintenance.

Listing agent: Candyce Astroth, Samson Properties

$600,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Square footage : 1,554

Price per square foot: $386

Lot size: 0.04 acre

Features: The 1987 townhouse is in the Runnymeade community of the Franconia section of Alexandria. The living room and lower-level family room each have a fireplace. The living room opens to a deck. The family room leads to a patio and fenced yard. The kitchen has a bay window. Besides the one-car garage, the driveway can accommodate two more vehicles. Monthly homeowners association dues are $74.

Listing agents: Dallison Veach and Rosemarie Johnson , Veach Realty Group

National

$599,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Square footage: 1,087

Price per square foot: $551

Lot size: N/A

Features: The condo in the Ivy at Riverfront, a 45-story building next to the Miami River in a gated community, was completed in 2008. The balcony offers sunset, city and Intracoastal views. The apartment, which was renovated three years ago, has in-unit washer/dryer, two parking spaces and separate storage. The monthly condo fees of $868 include 24-hour security, valet parking, and access to a swimming pool and dog park.

Listing agent: Graciela Villarello , Keller Williams Elite Properties

$600,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/4

Square footage: 2,455

Price per square foot: $244

Lot size: 5.5 acres

Features: The 1951 house is on a wooded lot. It has an updated kitchen and renovated bathrooms. The owner’s bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a walk-in closet. The bathroom has a large shower. The two-car and one-car garages are attached to the house.

Listing agent: Joseph Cavallaro , Keller Williams Kansas City North

$600,000