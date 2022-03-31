· In January, JBG Smith started construction on 2000 and 2001 South Bell St. in Arlington. The project is a mixed-use development with 775 apartments and nearly 27,000 square feet of retail space. The 25-story building at 2000 South Bell will be a modern glass tower, and the 19-story building at 2001 South Bell will have a green-glazed brick facade.

Plans for the two buildings include rooftop terraces with views of the D.C. skyline, pools, fitness centers, co-working spaces, community rooms, dog-grooming stations and 24-hour concierge services. The garages will include electric charging stations for residents and parking for bikes as well as cars.

· Another two-tower apartment complex, known as Hazel & Azure, is under construction and will include 492 apartments and 6,800 square feet of retail space. The mixed-use development by Partners Group and ZOM living will include two 14-story buildings at 3030 and 3130 Potomac Ave. in Arlington, less than a mile from the new Amazon headquarters. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Hazel & Azure will have apartments of 519 to 1,784 square feet, including studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The complex will have a rooftop pool and grilling area, a roof-level clubroom, a fitness center, co-working spaces, a self-serve convenience store, concierge services and an indoor green space for dogs. Most of the units will have a balcony or terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the Potomac River and D.C. skyline.

· The UIP Companies and an affiliate of Churchill Living acquired the Millennium, a 19-story, 300-unit apartment across Metropolitan Park from the new Amazon headquarters. The Millennium, at 1330 South Fair St. in Arlington, will have 5,000 square feet of new retail space, formerly the lobby and offices, to be occupied by a restaurant with an indoor/outdoor cafe facing the park.

The common areas of the building and the apartments will be renovated with a focus on high-end, high-tech upgrades such as new kitchens with tile backsplashes and under-cabinet lighting, and bathrooms with features including Bluetooth-enabled lighted medicine cabinets, electric roller blinds and customizable closets.