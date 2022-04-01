Both the unemployment rate and the number of people without jobs are almost down to pre-pandemic levels, but other parts of the labor market have yet to recover. The percentage of American workers who have a job or actively looking for work is still lower than it was before the crisis. And while wages have risen 5.6 percent in the last year, they have not kept up with inflation of 7.9 percent.

This is the 11th consecutive month that employers have added more than 400,000 jobs, which is considered a particularly strong pace of job growth.

“It’s been a remarkable recovery — we’ve never seen anything like this,” said Jane Oates, president of the employment-focused nonprofit WorkingNation and a former Labor Department official. “Two years ago, every sector was at least disrupted if not completely shut down. But we’ve had such a quick recovery that things are almost back to normal.”

Industries like hospitality, retail and construction — which were among the most affected early in the pandemic when shutdowns forced millions of layoffs — have been rapidly rehiring in recent months. That trend continued into March, with restaurants, hotels and stores picking up a combined 161,000 jobs.

Employers have added a record 7 million jobs in the past year, as hiring roars back to life. This momentum, however, has been accompanied by a surge in inflation to 40-year highs, near 8 percent, presenting a major headache for Federal Reserve officials and for a White House struggling with war abroad and low ratings at home. Some economists say a combination of higher interest rates, soaring energy costs and conflict in Ukraine are likely to slow job growth in coming months.

“Things are zooming along, but there are also a lot of headwinds that are likely to cause the labor market to plateau to a more moderate pace of growth,” said Guy Berger, principal economist at LinkedIn. “We’ve had a lot of forces propping up the labor market — a super supportive Fed, very generous fiscal policies — but those are either played out or actually going in reverse now. In that sense, it’s going to be hard to sustain the strength we’ve been seeing.”

In Anchorage, Locally Grown Restaurants — which is down to 280 employees from 330 before the pandemic — is rapidly hiring at its four eateries. Executives there say they’ve raised wages, added hiring and referral bonuses, and begun recruiting at a high school that has a culinary program.

“The snow is melting here, it’s 45 degrees and, like everyone else, we’re hustling to get hired up for the summer,” said Lana Ramos, the company’s marketing and communications manager. “We’re expecting a record tourism season but won’t have the labor force to support it all, especially with all of the restaurants pulling from the same pool of people.”

Still, there’s room for improvement in the labor market. The unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic workers remain stubbornly above national levels, at 6.2 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.

Also, the overall trajectory of the labor market depends on whether people who quit during the pandemic — either as part of an early retirement or to care for family members — decide to return to work.

“Quite frankly, too many people have fallen out of the workforce or are underemployed, working in jobs below their skill levels,” said Oates of WorkingNation. “How do we dig down and get to women of color and black men and older workers who are still being left out of a thriving economy?”

Adil Erradi recently landed a job at a lawn care company in Waukegan, Ill., after about two months of searching. Demand is so high, he said, that he’s already worked more than 120 hours in two weeks.

“There’s been a big hiring surge, but we’re still short-staffed,” the 23-year-old said. “Things are only going to ratchet up as the weather gets nicer.”

Construction companies have been rapidly hiring new workers to keep up with booming demand. The industry, which lost 1.1 million jobs in the first two months of the pandemic, added 19,000 positions in March, bringing employment to pre-pandemic levels.

In Centerton, Ark., Concrete Creations and Excavations is booked solid through the end of the year. But owner JD Huddleston says he’s struggling to find experienced workers. He has eight employees and has raised starting pay from about $15 an hour to $18.

“The struggle out here is hardcore,” he said. “We’ve been forced to do twice as much work with the same amount of guys. We’re working 60 hours a week, cranking on Saturdays and Sundays when needed, just to keep up.”