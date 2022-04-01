Shipments that were possibly affected were sent to: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

No consumers have complained about the issue, Hormel told The Washington Post, and all retailers that received the products have been notified.

The company said in a news release that the facility’s internal detection systems flagged the problem, and that it is issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products.”

If you think you may have purchased one of these products, you can return it to store from which it was purchased or call Skippy Foods consumer engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit its website: www.peanutbutter.com, for a step-by-step guide.

Minnesota-based Hormel is more than 130 years old, developing the world’s first canned ham and the iconic SPAM, a staple for troops in World War II. It now boasts more than 50 brands sold globally, from Planters to Herdez.