It was a quiet end to a rough quarter. The S&P 500’s drop on the last day of March marked its 35th down day this year, the greatest number of first-quarter drawdowns since 1984, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Employment figures Friday showed employers added 431,000 jobs and the unemployment rate tightened to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent. Meanwhile, wage growth showed continued strength with average hourly earnings rising 5.6 percent from the prior year — the biggest jump since May 2020.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The robust jobs market, coupled with red-hot inflation, “pushed the Fed into a corner,” according to Chris Zaccarelli of Independent Advisor Alliance.

“The Fed will continue to try — and talk about — engineering a soft landing,” Zaccarelli wrote in an email. “But unfortunately crashes happen and we need to prepare for the likelihood that either inflation will continue to run too far ahead of a comfortable level or that the odds of recession are much higher and climbing.”

Recession risk is certainly on the minds of investors. One potential warning sign for slowing growth, an inversion of the two-year and 10-year Treasury yield curve, flashed last week for the first time since August 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

President Biden said Thursday that his administration will sell 1 million barrels of oil a day from U.S. crude stockpiles for six months to ease gas prices, which sent the price of West Texas Intermediate crude below $100 a barrel. Several U.S. allies joined Biden’s fuel moves, easing pressure on Brent crude.

Advertisement

A proposed stock split by GameStop brought back memories of last year’s meme stock mania. The video game retailer’s shares rose 8.6 percent on the week, while fellow retail trader favorite AMC Entertainment gained 15 percent.

The Federal Reserve will release minutes from its March 15-17 policy meeting on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell has indicated it will include details on the discussion over plans to reduce the central bank’s balance sheet.