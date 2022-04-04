Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said Musk’s passive stake could be just the beginning. Rather than starting a competing social media platform, as some predicted after the poll, “It looks like Elon has his eyes laser set on Twitter.”

Ives predicted Musk, the world’s richest man, will eventually pursue an active stake, positioning him to take “more aggressive ownership role” in the company. “We view this move as Musk just further building out his tentacles,” Ives said Monday in comments emailed to The Washington Post.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post. The company does not typically respond to media requests after disbanding its public relations team in 2020.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.



What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

In late March, Musk questioned whether Twitter “rigorously adheres” to the principles of free speech in a poll to his more than 80 million followers.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” he tweeted,

He then asked: “Is a new platform needed?”

He recently accused the SEC of trying to “chill his exercise of First Amendment rights” while asking a judge to throw out a 2018 settlement agreement governing his tweets, alleging he felt boxed in by multiple sources of pressure at the time and he entered into it to protect Tesla shareholders.

The settlement stemmed from a tweet in which Musk said he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 a share. Later, Musk clarified that the tweet had been a joke. He said he’d chosen the number $420 “because he had recently learned about the number’s significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend ‘would find it funny, which admittedly is not a great reason to pick a price,' ” according to the SEC complaint.

The joke nonetheless caused Tesla’s stock to skyrocket, and Musk and Tesla were each fined $20 million. Musk additionally had to step down as Tesla board chairman and agreed to have his potentially market-moving communications vetted by an approved securities lawyer.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

“Tesla was a less mature company and the SEC’s action stood to jeopardize the company’s financing,” Musk said in a recent legal filing. “Defending against the SEC’s action through protracted litigation was not in the interests of the company and its shareholders. As Tesla’s CEO and Chairman at the time, I perceived that the company and its shareholders would be placed at undue risk unless I settled the matter promptly.”

At the time, Musk said the $20 million weed joke was “worth it.” Back then, he only had 22 million followers.

The Tesla chief is very active on Twitter, where he has tweeted more than 17,300 times. He averages 125,181 likes per tweet, according to Socialtracker.