Sometimes, shifting attention to a less well-known neighborhood and one without a Metro station can reveal a more affordable housing option. For example, the Glover Park neighborhood, located north of Georgetown, offers walkability to multiple stores, restaurants, gyms, parks and playgrounds along with bus transit to other parts of the city. The neighborhood has rowhouses, single-family homes and condos in a variety of price ranges.

For example, the condo at 2320 Wisconsin Ave. NW #207 in the Sheffield building is priced at $399,000. Monthly condo fees are $457 and annual property taxes are $2,923. The condo fee includes water and sewer services, trash and snow removal, common area maintenance and a master insurance policy.

The Sheffield has a roof deck with views of Washington National Cathedral, a private courtyard, and allows pets up to 25 pounds. This condo has a private separate storage unit. Parking isn’t included with the condo.

The 677-square-foot condo has one bedroom and one bathroom. This end unit is on the second floor and faces west. It has been renovated with new hardwood flooring, new paint, a new heating and cooling system, and an updated bathroom.

The living and dining area include a glass door to a balcony overlooking the courtyard. The kitchen has black granite counters, white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, a window and a large pass-through to the living and dining area. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and a second closet. A linen closet and coat closet are in the hallway, and a stacked washer and dryer are in a closet in the bathroom.

Assigned schools include Stoddert Elementary, Hardy Middle and Wilson High.

