Annual Georgetown tour to showcase historic homes

Since 1931, residents and visitors to Washington, D.C., have gained entrance to historic homes through the Georgetown House Tour sponsored by St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Among the homes available for tours this year are chef Julia Child’s 1950s home at 2706 Olive St. NW, which was recently sold following a five-year renovation by architect Dale Overmyer; 3323 R St. NW, home to interior designer Skip Sroka and his husband, John Kammeier; and Victorian-style homes at 3624 P St. NW and 1519 28th St. NW.
Other buildings on the tour include 3131 P St. NW, an end-unit rowhouse that belongs to Sara Swabb, founder and creative director of StorieCollective, who recently renovated the house to make it more comfortable for her young family; 3130 Dumbarton St. NW and its Nantucket-inspired guest cottage; 3312 N St. NW, one of Georgetown’s oldest homes; and the private City Tavern Club at 3206 M St. NW.
The Georgetown House Tour starts at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 3240 O St. NW, where participants can pick up a map and information. Homes will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants are also invited to the Parish Tea served in Blake Hall at the church from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The annual Patron’s Party for the Georgetown House Tour will be held April 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Langhorne Residence, 1680 31st St. NW. Proceeds from this event benefit St. John’s ministries to homeless adults and children, the unemployed, senior citizens and low-income children at D.C. public schools.
Advanced tickets for the Patron’s Party start at $300 per person and go up to $2,500 for eight tickets, which includes a listing in the Georgetown House Tour brochure as well as eight tickets to the Georgetown House Tour & Tea.
Proceeds from ticket sales for the Georgetown House Tour help the church support a variety of causes, such as the Bishop Walker School, Bright Beginnings, Cornerstone Community, Seabury Senior Ministries, Georgetown Ministry Center, Grate Patrol, Jubilee Jobs, D.C. Volunteer Lawyers Project, Manna, Metro Teens & Pediatric AIDS, New Futures, and Joseph House (all in the Washington metro area), in addition to Seafarers & International House, American Near East Refugee Aid, Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem and Honduras Support through the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.
Advanced tickets for the Georgetown House Tour are priced at $55 per person and are available for purchase by clicking here. Tickets may also be purchased at St. John’s Episcopal Church two days before and the day of the tour for $60 per person. Masks are required for all guests as well as proof of vaccination.
