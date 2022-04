Elon Musk has been appointed to Twitter’s board of directors, the company announced Tuesday, a day after the Tesla chief became the platform’s biggest investor despite voicing concerns about its free speech policies.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal said Tuesday in a tweet. “He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.”