According to Redfin’s analysis, the monthly principal and interest payment on a home at the median asking price rose to $2,234 at the current average mortgage rate of 4.67 percent. The monthly payment was up 31 percent from a year earlier when rates were 3.18 percent. The average monthly payment for a new mortgage is up $537 since the beginning of 2022, according to Redfin.

The median listing price rose to $405,000 in March, according to Realtor.com, an increase of 13.5 percent compared with March 2021 and up 26.5 percent compared with March 2020. However, the combination of moderating demand and construction of newly built homes at a 16-year high is predicted to relieve the strain on inventory by June or July, according to Realtor.com’s analysis, which could mean the pace of price growth will slow.

The slight softening of the housing market means some sellers are reducing their asking price. While this isn’t a huge difference, the number of sellers who lowered their price before selling increased from 5.8 percent in March 2021 to 6.0 percent in March 2022, according to Realtor.com. However, that is still nine percentage points below the typical amount of price reductions in 2017 through 2019.

While indications of a moderating housing market are in place, most areas continue to experience rapid sales and high prices. Competition is particularly heated between buyers, investors and people continuing to move from high-priced housing markets to relatively more affordable markets. Redfin’s researchers found that indications of a slowing market — fewer mortgage applications, tours and searches — were highest in California markets. Other locations where Redfin reports fewer requests for real estate agent services include Seattle, Boston and D.C.