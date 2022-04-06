U.S. widens sanctions against Russia, targeting banks and Putin’s children

White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday that the administration is announcing a new round of sanctions on Russia, penalties that would target the adult children of Russia President Vladimir Putin and two of the country’s largest banks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Deese said the new sanctions on Sberbank and Alfa Bank would come with a new U.S. prohibition on all inbound investment in Russia by any Americans, as well as sanctions on several state-owned Russian enterprises, including an aircraft and shipbuilding corporation. The steps are being announced in coordination with the G-7 and European Union. New sanctions will also be imposed on family members of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The new announcements come amid escalating pressure on the west from Ukrainian leaders to move more swiftly to target Russia’s economy amid reports of civilian massacres in the suburbs of Kyiv and other parts of the country. The White House banned U.S. purchases of Russian energy, but Europe continues to buy substantial quantities of Russian oil and gas. The U.S. has also held off on sanctioning international Russian energy transactions, as global energy prices have already shot up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin’s daughters Mariya Putina and Katernia Tikhonova are the targets of the sanctions, according to a senior administration official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday. The administration official said that U.S. officials believe many of Putin’s personal assets are hidden with family members, which is why the western allies are targeting them.

Vorontsova is a genetics researcher and Tikhonova was once deputy director for the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University, according to a 2011 Washington Post article.

The White House has already levied a range of sanctions and other financial penalties against Russian leaders and businesses as it has sought to punish the country over its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions have escalated in recent weeks, and the White House has continued to look for new targets, particularly ones close to top Russian officials.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the sanctions against Putin’s daughters were coming.

The U.S. and its allies began imposing harsh financial penalties on Russia in late February following the invasion of Ukraine. The penalties have intensified repeatedly as the Biden administration and leaders in the G-7 and Europe have sought to create steep penalties on the Russian government that stopped short of a broader military conflict.

Russia’s currency initially crashed but it has recently recovered, raising questions about the effectiveness of the global campaign against Russia.

Deese, speaking at an event held by the Christian Science Monitor, said a key to the sanctions is that their effectiveness is tied to international coordination. “The impact of sanctions operate across time and … they operate by maintaining unanimity.”

“Anyone who looks at the Russian economy right now and thinks they’re bouncing back or showing some signs of life is I think missing the forests for the trees,” Deese said. He described Russia as “completely ostracized,” predicting Russia’s economy will contract by between 10 and 15 percent this year.

