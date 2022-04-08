Stocks fall after Fed signals a more aggressive policy stance

U.S. equity markets retreated this past week on more evidence that the Federal Reserve will take a more forceful approach to monetary policy to fight inflation. The S&P 500 index dropped 1.3 percent to 4,488. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.3 percent on the week, while the Nasdaq plunged 3.9 percent.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee’s meeting in March revealed that participants proposed shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet at a maximum monthly pace of $95 billion beginning as soon as May. The minutes also showed that officials had pivoted from a gradual approach to monetary policy to wanting to move “expeditiously” as inflation raged.

Some market observers had been braced for greater tightening of financial conditions. The fact that the reduction was less than $100 billion per month was “a little surprising” considering some of the more hawkish commentary given by officials recently, according to Brian Price, head of investment management at Commonwealth Financial Network. “Rising inflation, military conflict in Ukraine, rising interest rates and an uncertain earnings season are all sources of consternation that should affect risk sentiment for the foreseeable future,” he said.

The global bond rout deepened Friday after Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, said the Fed may need to raise rates past 4 percent to cool an overheated economy. In response, U.S. 10-year yields went to 2.7 percent, the highest since March 2019.

Mortgage rates rose for a fifth straight week, continuing a steep climb that has dented demand. The average rate for a 30-year loan was 4.72 percent, the highest since December 2018, according to Freddie Mac.

Oil prices continued to fall on plans for large stockpile releases and the hawkish Fed turn that sent the dollar higher, which makes commodities priced in the currency less attractive. West Texas Intermediate futures spent half of the week below $100 per barrel before settling around $97 on Friday.

On Tuesday, a key gauge of U.S. inflation, the consumer price index, is expected to show that year-over-year inflation in March surged to 8.4 percent, up from February’s 7.9 percent. First-quarter earnings season kicks off Wednesday, with the big banks — JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup — among the first to report.

Markets will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.752 percent and 1.224 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will sell $34 billion in 10-year notes and $20 billion in 30-year notes on Tuesday and four-week and eight-week bills on Thursday.

