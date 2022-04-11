Three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse in Bowie, Md., lists for $348,000

Many prospective home buyers in the D.C. area who find properties too far above their price range in the city turn to Prince George’s County. That suburban Maryland jurisdiction is known for its more affordably priced homes compared to other nearby counties. But home prices are rising quickly in Prince George’s, so that affordability may not last forever.

The median sales price in Prince George’s County was $390,000 in February, according to Bright MLS, an increase of 20 percent compared to the median sales price in February 2021 and 25 percent higher than February 2020. However, the regional median sales price in February 2022 was $526,000. It’s easier to find a home with more space and in good condition that fits a budget capped at $400,000 in Prince George’s County than in many other parts of the region.

For example, the townhouse-style condo at 10015 Greenspire Way #10 in Bowie is priced at $348,000. Monthly condo fees are $300 and annual property taxes are $4,392. A sale is pending on this property, according to Zillow.

The two-level brick townhouse in Woodview Village includes an attached one-car garage. Built in 1998, this 1,273-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The main level has an open floor plan with a two-story family room, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, a gas fireplace, a sliding-glass door to a front patio and a renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a subway tile backsplash, a white quartz countertop, a built-in wine refrigerator, wood cabinets and pendant lights. This level also has a powder room and an entrance to the garage.

Upstairs, the primary suite has a walk-in closet, a balcony and a private full bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a hall bathroom. A laundry room is also on this level. The townhouse has gas heat and hot water.

The townhouse is approximately two miles from Woodmore Towne Centre for shops and restaurants, a Wegman’s grocery store and the Beltway. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playgrounds, walking trails and free guest parking. The condo fee includes exterior building maintenance, common area maintenance and trash and snow removal. Pets are allowed in the community.

Assigned schools include Lake Arbor Elementary, Ernest Everett Just Middle and Charles Herbert Flowers High.

For more information, contact real estate agent Tina Marie Marshall, broker/owner of MD Prime Realty Co. at 301-275-6500.

