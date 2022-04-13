New luxury apartments to rise at the Yards in Southeast Washington

The Yards, lying on the Anacostia River between Nationals Park and Navy Yard in Southeast Washington, includes outdoor spaces for festivals and other events, restaurants, bars, coffee shops and stores along with multiple apartment buildings. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Plans are underway to construct a 467-unit apartment building, called DC Urby, at Yards Place and N Street SE.

Brookfield Properties recently announced it is building the apartments in partnership with Urby, a real estate developer that has apartments in the New York City area. The building will be designed by Concrete, an Amsterdam-based architect and interior design firm known for designing CitizenM Hotels around the world and W Hotels in London and Switzerland.

David Barry, the founder and CEO of Urby and a principal of Ironstate Development Co., has developed residential and hospitality properties such as the Standard East Village in New York City, Chiltern Firehouse in London and the W Hotel in Hoboken, N.J.

At the Yards, Urby will have public green spaces that connect to the rest of the community and 20,000 square feet of retail space on all four corners of the development. Apartment amenities will include a rooftop swimming pool, a fitness center, a co-working space, a dog run, resident farm plots and gardens. A cafe and landscaped courtyard will be open to the public during business hours. Social events will be organized by Urby for residents when the building opens.

Twenty percent of the apartments, which include studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, will be reserved as affordable units. Rents have yet to be determined.

DC Urby will be built to LEED Gold (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards and include solar panels as well as other environmentally friendly features. DC Urby is expected to be complete in November 2024.

For more information and updates, visit theyardsdc.com and urby.com.

