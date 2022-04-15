Stocks slide as inflation worries eclipse strong earnings

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. equities ended the holiday-shortened week lower, with rising consumer prices overshadowing some strong results in the season’s first quarterly earnings reports. The S&P 500 index fell 2.4 percent in the four-day period, finishing at 4,393. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.4 percent on the week, while the Nasdaq declined 3.9 percent.

U.S. consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in March and 8.5 percent from the prior year, the biggest jump since 1981. Gasoline drove half of the monthly increase, while food costs were also a major factor. Prices paid to U.S. producers climbed 11.2 percent from March of last year, the most on record.

Federal Reserve officials took notice. New York Fed President John C. Williams told Bloomberg Television that a 50 basis-point hike in May is a “reasonable option” as the central bank needs to “move policy back to more neutral levels” to fight inflation.

Crude oil prices fell at the start of the week as China’s lockdowns to stem the largest coronavirus outbreak in two years heightened concerns about demand. But oil rebounded after the New York Times reported that the European Union was moving toward a phased-in plan to ban Russian oil.

Earnings season kicked off with JPMorgan Chase reporting a $524 million loss because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yet Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley posted revenue that exceeded Wall Street’s estimates. Delta Air Lines gained 15 percent on the week after it said a strong rebound in summer travel bookings will help overcome rising fuel costs and low business travel demand.

“We’ve had all year to watch the ebb and flow of what’s the Fed going to do, what will they do with interest rates, what’s going to happen with inflation, Ukraine,” said Shawn Cruz, director of derivative strategy at TD Ameritrade. “I think markets were just ready to finally start hearing from some of these companies.”

This coming week, Bank of America, Netflix, Tesla and American Airlines are set to report quarterly results.

On Thursday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk offered to take Twitter private in a deal valued at $43 billion, though he said in a TED Talk that “I am not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it.” Twitter’s shares closed the week at $45.08, well below Musk’s $54.20 offer price, suggesting skepticism over the prospects for a deal.

The Treasury will sell three- and six-month bills Monday. They yielded 0.828 percent and 1.255 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

