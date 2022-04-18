Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

Placeholder while article actions load

The right-wing news site Infowars has filed for bankruptcy protection as founder Alex Jones faces multiple defamation lawsuits tied to his comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. According to documents filed Sunday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, three companies owned by Jones are seeking Chapter 11 protection, which would put civil litigation on hold while companies restructure their finances.

Jones was found liable in three lawsuits last year linked to his claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 children and six school employees were killed, was fabricated by gun control advocates and the mainstream media. The litigation was brought by families of the victims, who rejected settlement offers from Jones.

According to court documents, Infowars LLC listed assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities from $1 million to $10 million. The filing cited 19 individuals with claims against Jones, and one person with a potential copyright infringement lawsuit.

The other two companies have 15 overlapping litigation creditors. Filings for Infowars Health list assets of $500,000 to $1 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

