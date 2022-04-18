Three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse in Manassas lists for $370,000

Placeholder while article actions load

The combination of rising prices and higher mortgage rates has led some prospective buyers to drop out of the market because they feel it’s impossible to find a home they can afford. While it’s true that the number of homes for sale is limited, especially those priced at $400,000 or less, there are options. Buyers may need to widen their net to look for homes in a more distant neighborhood than their preferred location or downsize their expectations for the size and condition of the property.

A townhouse can be a good option for first-time buyers because it typically costs less than a single-family house, requires less outdoor maintenance and has a lower monthly homeowner association fee than most condos. Another option in a high-cost housing market such as Washington, D.C., is to look at suburbs farther from downtown.

For example, the median sales price in Manassas, Va., was $425,000 in February, according to Bright MLS, compared with the regional median sales price of $659,950.

The townhouse on the market at 9186 Landgreen St. in Manassas is priced at $370,000. Monthly homeowner association dues are $70, and annual property taxes are $3,875.

Built in 1974, the 1,440-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The brick-front, Colonial-style townhouse has three finished levels. The townhouse has been fully renovated and includes hardwood floors, ceiling fans and fresh paint.

The main level has a living area, a powder room and a few steps up to the kitchen and dining area. The dining area has beamed ceilings, and the kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The basement level is finished, and the townhouse has a front patio.

Multiple restaurants and shopping centers are within two miles of this townhouse, which is near the UVA Prince William Medical Center and Routes 66, 29 and 28. The Manassas VRE station is two miles from the townhouse.

The townhouse is part of the Point of Woods community, which has a swimming pool.

Assigned schools include Weems Elementary, Mayfield Intermediate, Grace E. Metz Middle and Osbourn High.

For more information, contact real estate agent Sandra Canete Reardon with Century 21 New Millennium at 703-608-4621.

